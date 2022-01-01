Studio City American restaurants you'll love

Go
Studio City restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Studio City

Stout Burgers & Beers image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

11262 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

Avg 4 (2191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Cheese Burger$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Mustard Relish and Ketchup.
Truffle Shuffle$13.00
Brie Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Truffle Aioli.
Beer Battered Onion Rings$6.00
Best In The Game!
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
Firefly image

 

Firefly

11720 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.5 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jidori Crispy Wings$12.00
Brined chicken wings, sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds, mint, basil
Mushroom Papardelle$25.00
wild mushrooms, truffle cream, grana padano
Atlantic Salmon$26.00
Asparagus, mushroom, smoked butterball potatoes, sauce gribiche, soft herbs
More about Firefly
Mazza Modern Kitchen image

 

Mazza Modern Kitchen

12050 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.6 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Masabacha Hummus$15.00
Creamy & chunky garbanzo beans, tomato matbucha, green chili, vegetable sticks
World Famous Uzbek Plov$26.00
Lamb, carrots & roasted garlic rice pilaf with savory spices & side of heirloom tomato salad
Jerusalem Flatbread$19.00
Za’atar, mozzarella, oven-roasted tomato, caramelized onion lemon, basil, Jerusalem salad
More about Mazza Modern Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Studio City

Cookies

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston