Studio City American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Studio City
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
11262 Ventura Blvd., Studio City
|Popular items
|The Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Mustard Relish and Ketchup.
|Truffle Shuffle
|$13.00
Brie Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Truffle Aioli.
|Beer Battered Onion Rings
|$6.00
Best In The Game!
More about Firefly
Firefly
11720 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
|Popular items
|Jidori Crispy Wings
|$12.00
Brined chicken wings, sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds, mint, basil
|Mushroom Papardelle
|$25.00
wild mushrooms, truffle cream, grana padano
|Atlantic Salmon
|$26.00
Asparagus, mushroom, smoked butterball potatoes, sauce gribiche, soft herbs
More about Mazza Modern Kitchen
Mazza Modern Kitchen
12050 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
|Popular items
|Masabacha Hummus
|$15.00
Creamy & chunky garbanzo beans, tomato matbucha, green chili, vegetable sticks
|World Famous Uzbek Plov
|$26.00
Lamb, carrots & roasted garlic rice pilaf with savory spices & side of heirloom tomato salad
|Jerusalem Flatbread
|$19.00
Za’atar, mozzarella, oven-roasted tomato, caramelized onion lemon, basil, Jerusalem salad