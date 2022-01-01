Studio City breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Studio City restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Studio City

Vitello's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Vitello's Restaurant

4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$16.00
Lightly breaded chicken, parmesan, mozzarella, marinara, spaghetti
Lasagna$24.00
Layered with béchamel, ricotta, beef bolognese, parmesan, mozzarella
SM Caesar Chop$8.00
Romaine, rosemary crouton dust, caesar-style dressing (anchovies upon request)
More about Vitello's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City

11239 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 102, STUDIO CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Croque Madame$16.00
Black Forest Ham, Pasture-raised Eggs, Swiss American cheese, Hollandaise sauce, Organic mixed green salad served with a waffle
Classic Waffle$6.50
Two Liège Waffles with Pearl Sugar
Jalapeno & Cheese Croissant$5.45
More about Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City
Restaurant banner

 

Joan’s on Third Studio City

12059 Ventura Pplace, Studio City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.25
Jalapeno coleslaw, butter lettuce & garlic aioli
Ficelle Sandwich$8.95
ham & fromager d'affinois
Breakfast Burrito$13.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, hash browns & guacamole with salsa and sour cream on the side
More about Joan’s on Third Studio City

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Studio City

Cookies

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston