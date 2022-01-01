Studio City breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Studio City
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Vitello's Restaurant
4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$16.00
Lightly breaded chicken, parmesan, mozzarella, marinara, spaghetti
|Lasagna
|$24.00
Layered with béchamel, ricotta, beef bolognese, parmesan, mozzarella
|SM Caesar Chop
|$8.00
Romaine, rosemary crouton dust, caesar-style dressing (anchovies upon request)
Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City
11239 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 102, STUDIO CITY
|Popular items
|Classic Croque Madame
|$16.00
Black Forest Ham, Pasture-raised Eggs, Swiss American cheese, Hollandaise sauce, Organic mixed green salad served with a waffle
|Classic Waffle
|$6.50
Two Liège Waffles with Pearl Sugar
|Jalapeno & Cheese Croissant
|$5.45
Joan’s on Third Studio City
12059 Ventura Pplace, Studio City
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.25
Jalapeno coleslaw, butter lettuce & garlic aioli
|Ficelle Sandwich
|$8.95
ham & fromager d'affinois
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, hash browns & guacamole with salsa and sour cream on the side