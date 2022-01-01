Studio City cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Studio City
More about Slice of LA
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Slice of LA
12747 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
Homemade marinara sauce and local whole milk mozzarella
|Vegetarian Pizza
|$16.00
MILD RED SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA CHEESE
|House Special Pizza
|$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives.
More about Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City
Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City
11239 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 102, STUDIO CITY
|Popular items
|Classic Croque Madame
|$16.00
Black Forest Ham, Pasture-raised Eggs, Swiss American cheese, Hollandaise sauce, Organic mixed green salad served with a waffle
|Classic Waffle
|$6.50
Two Liège Waffles with Pearl Sugar
|Jalapeno & Cheese Croissant
|$5.45
More about Joan’s on Third Studio City
Joan’s on Third Studio City
12059 Ventura Pplace, Studio City
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, hash browns & guacamole with salsa and sour cream on the side
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Romaine Lettuce, Genoa Salame, Sheep's Milk Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Garbanzo Beans, and Balsamic dressing
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.25
Jalapeno coleslaw, butter lettuce & garlic aioli