Studio City cafés you'll love

Studio City restaurants
Must-try cafés in Studio City

Slice of LA image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Slice of LA

12747 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Homemade marinara sauce and local whole milk mozzarella
Vegetarian Pizza$16.00
MILD RED SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA CHEESE
House Special Pizza$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives.
More about Slice of LA
Restaurant banner

 

Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City

11239 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 102, STUDIO CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Croque Madame$16.00
Black Forest Ham, Pasture-raised Eggs, Swiss American cheese, Hollandaise sauce, Organic mixed green salad served with a waffle
Classic Waffle$6.50
Two Liège Waffles with Pearl Sugar
Jalapeno & Cheese Croissant$5.45
More about Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City
Restaurant banner

 

Joan’s on Third Studio City

12059 Ventura Pplace, Studio City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$13.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, hash browns & guacamole with salsa and sour cream on the side
Italian Chopped Salad$14.95
Romaine Lettuce, Genoa Salame, Sheep's Milk Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Garbanzo Beans, and Balsamic dressing
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.25
Jalapeno coleslaw, butter lettuce & garlic aioli
More about Joan’s on Third Studio City

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Studio City

Cake

Chocolate Cake

Cheesecake

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Chopped Salad

Tiramisu

Arugula Salad

