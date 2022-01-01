Arugula salad in Studio City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vitello's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Vitello's Restaurant

4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gabby's Arugula Salad$17.00
Hearts of palm, tomato, toasted pecan, parmesan, evoo, fresh lemon
More about Vitello's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Slice of LA

12747 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Quinoa Salad$10.00
Organic arugula, quinoa, bell peppers, red onion, and cucumber with house dressing (olive oil, balsamic, and seasoning).
More about Slice of LA
Arugula Salad image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

11262 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

Avg 4 (2191 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$8.00
Arugula, Parmesan Flakes, Crispy Onions, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil.
More about Stout Burgers & Beers

