Cheesecake in Studio City
Studio City restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Vitello's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Vitello's Restaurant
4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
Mixed berries, whipped cream
More about Slice of LA
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Slice of LA
12747 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
|Cloud Nine Cheesecakes
|$10.00
Must-try combination of house-made all natural warm cheesecakes, fresh strawberries & blueberries under clouds of whipped cream. 4 pieces.
|New York Cheesecake
|$5.00