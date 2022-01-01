Chopped salad in Studio City
Studio City restaurants that serve chopped salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Vitello's Restaurant
4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City
|Jane's Chopped Salad
|$17.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, mushroom, kalamata olives, shredded mozzarella, sesame miso dressing
Mazza Modern Kitchen
12050 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
|Mediterranean Chopped Salad
|$16.00
red cabbage • cucumber • cherry tomato
green apple • jalapeño • olives • red onions
sunflower seeds • feta • tahini sauce