Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Studio City

Go
Studio City restaurants
Toast

Studio City restaurants that serve chopped salad

Vitello's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Vitello's Restaurant

4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jane's Chopped Salad$17.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, mushroom, kalamata olives, shredded mozzarella, sesame miso dressing
More about Vitello's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mazza Modern Kitchen

12050 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.6 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Chopped Salad$16.00
red cabbage • cucumber • cherry tomato
green apple • jalapeño • olives • red onions
sunflower seeds • feta • tahini sauce
More about Mazza Modern Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Joan’s on Third Studio City

12059 Ventura Pplace, Studio City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Chopped Salad$14.95
Romaine Lettuce, Genoa Salame, Sheep's Milk Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Garbanzo Beans, and Balsamic dressing
More about Joan’s on Third Studio City

Browse other tasty dishes in Studio City

Arugula Salad

Salmon

Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Tenders

Greek Salad

Caesar Salad

Tiramisu

Chocolate Cake

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston