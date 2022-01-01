Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Studio City

Studio City restaurants
Studio City restaurants that serve greek salad

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

12747 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$10.00
Fresh organic lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and Greek feta dressing.
More about Hollywood Pizza Cafe
Mazza Modern Kitchen

12050 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.6 (285 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Avocado & Palm Salad$19.00
little gem • tomato • red bell pepper • cucumber
olives • red onion • lemon vinaigrette
Greek Hearts of Palm & Avocado Salad$12.00
crispy gem • tomato • pepper • cucumber
snap peas • olives • red onion
lemon vinaigrette
More about Mazza Modern Kitchen

