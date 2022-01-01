Go
Toast

Studio Hotrods Smokehouse

TRUE TEXAS BBQ

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

44 S Route 12 • $$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon turkey club salad$14.50
Smoked Ham Christmas Package$189.00
9 - 10 Lbs Smoked Spiral Cut Ham
3 Lbs Cornbread Pork Stuffing
4 Lbs Bacon Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes
32 oz Tallow Gravy
2 Lbs Burnt Ends Green Beans
12 Pack of Dinner Rolls
Pecan Bars and Texas Sheet Cake
Smoked Turkey Breast$68.00
Cornbread$3.75
HOUSEMADE slice of Cornbread HEAVEN! A lil' sweet, a lil' corny, served with a chocolate chip cookie butter.
Coleslaw
Shredded cabbage slaw and carrots with a sweet ginger mayonnaise dressing.
1/2 Ib Pork Ribs$10.00
St. Louis Style ribs smoked to perfection with our house spices, sauce on side.
1/2 Ib Sausage$9.00
The Smokehouse specialty Sausage, choose either Mild or Jalapeño Cheddar. Served with our house pickled onions and pickles
1 lb Brisket$27.00
1/2 lb Smoked Bacon$13.50
1 Pound Burnt Ends$21.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

44 S Route 12

Fox Lake IL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Perricone's A Soup & Sandwich Joint

No reviews yet

The Best Gourmet Subs-Homemade Soups-Panini-Cannoli-Catering Available

Antioch Pizza Shop

No reviews yet

Serving the Midwest Since 1977
LIMITED MENU ONLINE.
CONTACT YOUR STORE LOCATION FOR CATERING ORDERS.

Drop Zone Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Shores of Fairmont

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston