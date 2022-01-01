Go
Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables

Lively neighborhood sports bar & grill featuring craft beers, wings, tacos & music on the patio.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 Wings$11.00
Bone-In Chicken Wings (1 sauce)
Side Ranch$0.35
Spicy Balls$13.00
Breaded/Fried Pepper Jack Cheese Balls
Black and Bleu Steak Salad$14.00
Blackened Cajun Steak+Bleu Cheese Crumbles+Red Onions+Tomatoes+Bleu Cheese Dressing
Josh-O Nachos$11.00
Chips+Steve Dip+Colby Jack+Onions+Tomoatoes+Jalapenos+Sour Cream+Black Beans+Pico. Choice of Beef, Chicken, or Steak
Honey Chipotle Chicken Tacos$13.00
Fried Chicken+Chipotle Ranch Slaw+Colby Jack+Drizzled with Honey Chipotle Sauce
20 Wings$19.00
Bone-In Chicken Wings ( Up to 2 sauces)
Kids Cheeseburger$6.99
Kids Burger+American Cheese+Pickles
Small Boneless Wings$12.00
Boneless Wings (1 sauce)
Parson's Pickles$9.50
Hand Battered/Fried Dill Pickle Chips
See full menu

Location

321 SE Main St

Lee's Summit MO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

