Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon$9.50
Sliced turkey, american cheese, bacon, and mayo on an artisan roll.
Sweet Chili Shrimp PoBoy$9.50
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a slightly spicy sweet chili sauce on a bed of lettuce topped with sesame seeds and green onion on a toasted long roll
Irish Nachos$6.00
Homemade potato chips covered with cheese, bacon, green onion, and jalapeno
Tuna Salad Hoagie$7.50
Housemade Tuna salad on a hoagie roll
Extra Dip or Sauce
French Fries$6.00
Hand battered fried chicken sandwich (steakhouse style)$11.95
Hand battered to order fried chicken sandwich with cooper cheese, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato, and steakhouse BBQ sauce
Turkey Bacon melt$9.50
Grilled turkey, melted american cheese, bacon, and mayo pressed on an artisan roll.
Chicken Fingers$7.95
Crispy chicken fingers served with french fries and pickles
Smash Burger (Steakhouse style)$9.50
Our 6 oz. smash burger topped with cooper cheese, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato and steakhouse sauce.
Location

Allentown PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
