Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

GET STUFFED!!

Mac & Cheese Egg Roll$2.99
One Egg Roll with Mac & Cheese stuffed inside.
Sweet Potato Fries (gf, v)$4.99
Kid's Burger w/fries$7.99
Grass Fed Beef Burger served on a Martins Potato Roll. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.
The Original$9.99
Grass Fed Beef, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, and Mayo served on a Country White Bun.
Bacon Jam Burger$13.99
Grass Fed Beef, Stuffed with Havarti Cheese, Topped with Arugula, Garlic Aioli, and Bacon Jam served on a Country White Bun!
Bacon Jam Fries (gf)$8.99
Fresh Cut Fries, topped with Havarti Cheese, Bacon Jam, Garlic Aioli, and Chipotle Aioli.
Build your own!$9.99
Build you own Burger or Sandwich just the way you want it!
Fresh Cut Fries (gf, v)$3.99
Crispy Onion Rings$4.99
Avocado BLT Burger$12.99
Grass Fed Beef, topped with Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, and Chipotle Aioli served on a Country White Bun.
Location

150 Valley Rd #1

Montclair NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
