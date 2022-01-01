Go
Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins

Stuft is locally owned and operated. We are not a franchise. We take pride in our Custom Burgers, Specially Chosen Craft Beers, and Hand-Spun Milkshakes.
Build Your Own Burger form the ground up. Choose from toppings such as caramelized onions, fire green chili peppers, and fried eggs. You can even have your burger on a Warm Glazed Doughnut instead of a bun!
We feature local beers such as New Belgium and O'Dell Brewing Co.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

210 S College Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (432 reviews)

Popular Items

Cream Cheese Jalapeno Burger$11.99
Fried Grilled Green Chile Peppers, Fresh Jalapenos, Cream Cheese, Fresh Beef, Shredded Lettuce
Sweet Potato Fries$3.49
Build Your Own Burger$11.99
Texas Two Step Burger$12.99
Chipotle Ranch, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Sliced & Fried Jalapenos, Aged Cheddar, Fresh Beef, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
Western Burger$12.99
BBQ Sauce, Brew No2, Onion Strings, Applewood Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Fresh Beef, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
Sweet & Spicy Hawaiian Burger$13.99
Garlic Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Fried Pineapple, Swiss, Fresh Beef, Red Onions, Shredded Lettuce
Black & Bleu Burger$12.99
Chipotle Ketchup, Applewood Bacon, Carmalized Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Fresh Beef, Shredded Lettuce
All American Burger$11.99
Bacon Aioli, Double American Cheese, Fresh Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
Regular Fries$2.99
Parmesan Garlic Fries$3.49
210 S College Ave

Fort Collins CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
