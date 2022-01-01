Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins
Stuft is locally owned and operated. We are not a franchise. We take pride in our Custom Burgers, Specially Chosen Craft Beers, and Hand-Spun Milkshakes.
Build Your Own Burger form the ground up. Choose from toppings such as caramelized onions, fire green chili peppers, and fried eggs. You can even have your burger on a Warm Glazed Doughnut instead of a bun!
We feature local beers such as New Belgium and O'Dell Brewing Co.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
210 S College Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
210 S College Ave
Fort Collins CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Old Town Putt
Mini Golf, Arcade, Bar Games and Full Bar! Come on in and enjoy!
The Comedy Fort
Fort Collins' #1 Comedy Club!
Trailhead Tavern
A Fort Collins Institution Since 1996!!
The Welsh Rabbit
Come in and enjoy!