Go
Toast

The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

20 Rockingham Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (1303 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Mozzarella sticks, breaded and deep fried
Loaded Fries or Tater Tots$6.50
Topped with chili, bacon and cheddar cheese
Lunch Steak Tips$9.50
A lunch size portion of our locally sourced, house marinated steak tips. Served with choice of two sides
Classic Burger$6.00
8oz handpressed patty, served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Chicken Tender Dinner$12.00
Fried Chicken Sliders$10.00
Steak Tips Dinner$17.00
Tips and Chicken$15.00
Steak and Cheese Sub$10.50
Shaved steak served with your choice of American or provolone cheese
Steak Tip Sub$12.50
Our popular steak tips smothered in American or provolone cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Takeout

Location

20 Rockingham Rd

Londonderry NH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sal's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

603 Brewery

No reviews yet

Bringing you 603 Beer and Curbside Food to go!

Wrap City - Derry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston