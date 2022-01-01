Go
Stumble Stilskins

Downtown GSO's favorite sports bar!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

202 W Market St • $

Avg 4.4 (678 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Honey Mustard$0.25
16ct. Wings$20.00
Your Choice of Seasoning/Sauce. Served With A Side Of Celery.
Basket of Fries$5.00
Side Order Onion Rings$4.00
Served with Spicy Ranch
Pretzels$10.00
2 Pretzels With Jalapeno Honey Mustard & Blue Beer Cheese, Vegetarian
Fancy Grilled Cheese$10.00
Smoked Gouda, Sharp Cheddar, Apple, Cherrywood Smoked Bacon on Sourdough Bread
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Fast Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

202 W Market St

Greensboro NC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
