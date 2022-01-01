Sturbridge restaurants you'll love

Sturbridge restaurants
Toast
  • Sturbridge

Sturbridge's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Must-try Sturbridge restaurants

Cedar Street Grille - NEW image

 

Cedar Street Grille - NEW

12 Cedar Street, Sturbridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crazy Dates$10.00
Medjool dates, apple-wood smoked bacon, goat cheese
Fried Goat Cheese$8.00
House made boursin goat cheese, sweet potato puree, pistachios, mixed greens, warm pita
Entree Short Rib$28.00
Mashed potatoes, sauteed mushrooms, red wine demi glace
More about Cedar Street Grille - NEW
The Barn image

 

The Barn at Wight Farm

420 Main St, Sturbridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Goat Cheese$10.00
House made boursin goat cheese, salsa macha, sweet potato purée, apple, honey, pickled red onions, mixed greens
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, croutons, grated parmesan
Cast Iron Seared Burger Sliders$13.00
Arista Farms (Southbridge, MA) all-natural beef, arugula lettuce, Helens Bakery slider buns
More about The Barn at Wight Farm
Cedar Street Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Cedar Street Cafe

420 Main Street, Sturbridge

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cafe Benny$10.00
Two poached eggs served over ham on an english muffin with hollandaise and arugula. Served with a side of homefries.
Cafe Breakfast
Eggs any style, homefries and choice of toast.
Add sides of ham, sausage, bacon or hash.
Turkey Bacon Avocado Club$10.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, cran-mayo, balsamic drizzle on rustic white.
More about Cedar Street Cafe
Saw Dust Coffee House image

 

Saw Dust Coffee House

371 Main Street, Sturbridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cupcake$3.50
Grilled Cheese (Kid)$8.00
Potato Chips$2.00
More about Saw Dust Coffee House

