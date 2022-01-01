Sturbridge restaurants you'll love
More about Cedar Street Grille - NEW
Cedar Street Grille - NEW
12 Cedar Street, Sturbridge
|Popular items
|Crazy Dates
|$10.00
Medjool dates, apple-wood smoked bacon, goat cheese
|Fried Goat Cheese
|$8.00
House made boursin goat cheese, sweet potato puree, pistachios, mixed greens, warm pita
|Entree Short Rib
|$28.00
Mashed potatoes, sauteed mushrooms, red wine demi glace
More about The Barn at Wight Farm
The Barn at Wight Farm
420 Main St, Sturbridge
|Popular items
|Fried Goat Cheese
|$10.00
House made boursin goat cheese, salsa macha, sweet potato purée, apple, honey, pickled red onions, mixed greens
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, croutons, grated parmesan
|Cast Iron Seared Burger Sliders
|$13.00
Arista Farms (Southbridge, MA) all-natural beef, arugula lettuce, Helens Bakery slider buns
More about Cedar Street Cafe
SANDWICHES
Cedar Street Cafe
420 Main Street, Sturbridge
|Popular items
|Cafe Benny
|$10.00
Two poached eggs served over ham on an english muffin with hollandaise and arugula. Served with a side of homefries.
|Cafe Breakfast
Eggs any style, homefries and choice of toast.
Add sides of ham, sausage, bacon or hash.
|Turkey Bacon Avocado Club
|$10.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, cran-mayo, balsamic drizzle on rustic white.