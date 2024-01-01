Burritos in Sturbridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cedar Street Cafe

420 Main Street, Sturbridge

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Burrito$11.00
Scrambled egg, sausage, roasted jalapeno, onion, red pepper, corn, cheese sauce. Served with Home Fries.
Janson Burrito$11.00
Veggie Burrito$10.00
Our roasted veg medley and scrambled egg with cheddar in a vegan wrap.
Use the sandwich protein option to add bacon and other items in the burrito. Salsa and sour served on the side. Visit the sides and other mods tab to add sides.
More about Cedar Street Cafe
Condesa- Sturbridge - 178 Main St Suite A

178 Main St Suite A, Sturbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BARBACOA BURRITO$17.00
Brisket barbacoa, rice, beans, topped with salsa verde, queso fresco and pico de gallo
More about Condesa- Sturbridge - 178 Main St Suite A

