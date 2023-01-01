Blt salad in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve blt salad
Scaturo's Baking Company and Cafe
19 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay
|Chicken BLT Salad
|$16.49
Sliced Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, served on a bed of green with ranch dressing
Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
59 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay
|BLT Salad
|$15.00
smoky bacon, fresh greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion & ranch dressing $15
add grilled chicken $4
