Blt salad in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay restaurants
Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve blt salad

Scaturo's Baking Company and Cafe

19 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken BLT Salad$16.49
Sliced Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, served on a bed of green with ranch dressing
More about Scaturo's Baking Company and Cafe
Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub

59 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BLT Salad$15.00
smoky bacon, fresh greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion & ranch dressing $15
add grilled chicken $4
More about Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub

