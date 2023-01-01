Chicken wraps in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Scaturo's Baking Company and Cafe
19 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay
|Honey Mustard Chicken Salad Wrap
|$13.99
Crisp greens, tomato, Renard's 2 year aged white cheddar cheese and Cherry De-lite dried cherries
Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill
3662 N. Duluth Avenue, Sturgeon Bay
|Fire Chicken Wrap
|$12.50
Grilled or Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & 6 Cheese Blend with Miracle Whip. Served with Fire Sauce on side
|Grilled or Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$12.50
Grilled or Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and 6-Cheese Blend with Miracle Whip