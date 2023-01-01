Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay restaurants
Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Scaturo's Baking Company and Cafe

19 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Mustard Chicken Salad Wrap$13.99
Crisp greens, tomato, Renard's 2 year aged white cheddar cheese and Cherry De-lite dried cherries
More about Scaturo's Baking Company and Cafe
Waterfront Marys Bar and Grill image

 

Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill

3662 N. Duluth Avenue, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fire Chicken Wrap$12.50
Grilled or Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & 6 Cheese Blend with Miracle Whip. Served with Fire Sauce on side
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.50
Grilled or Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and 6-Cheese Blend with Miracle Whip
More about Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill

Green Bay

