Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Sturgeon Bay
/
Sturgeon Bay
/
Cookies
Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve cookies
Scaturo's Baking Company and Cafe
19 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay
No reviews yet
Nutella Cookie
$2.99
More about Scaturo's Baking Company and Cafe
Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
59 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay
No reviews yet
Oreo Cookie Cheesecake
$6.00
More about Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Sturgeon Bay
Salmon
Stew
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Salad
Cake
Blt Salad
Chicken Nuggets
Mac And Cheese
More near Sturgeon Bay to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Crivitz
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(4 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Marinette
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(5 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1562 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(968 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1009 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1065 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston