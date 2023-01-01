Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Sturgeon Bay

Go
Sturgeon Bay restaurants
Toast

Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve french fries

Waterfront Marys Bar and Grill image

 

Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill

3662 N. Duluth Avenue, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$3.95
More about Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub

59 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side of French Fries$4.00
More about Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Sturgeon Bay

Reuben

Pancakes

Stew

Chicken Wraps

Fish And Chips

Beef Stew

Salmon

Cake

Map

More near Sturgeon Bay to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marinette

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1604 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1030 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1103 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston