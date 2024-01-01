Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Sturgeon Bay
/
Sturgeon Bay
/
Grilled Chicken
Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Door County Fire Company - 38 S 3rd Ave
38 S 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Breast
$4.00
More about Door County Fire Company - 38 S 3rd Ave
Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
59 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Mac & Cheese
$15.00
More about Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Sturgeon Bay
Chicken Wraps
Quesadillas
Chicken Sandwiches
Chili
French Fries
Mac And Cheese
Cake
Omelettes
More near Sturgeon Bay to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(85 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(85 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(54 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Crivitz
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(5 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Marinette
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(85 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(54 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(5 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1867 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1171 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1247 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(515 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(91 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1332 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston