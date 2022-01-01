Mac and cheese in Sturgeon Bay
Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
59 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
bbq pulled pork | crunchy dried jalapeños | elbow pasta | smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | fontina cheese | fresh parmesan cheese | seasoned panko crumbs
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$16.50
lobster mix | elbow pasta | smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | fontina cheese | fresh parmesan cheese | seasoned panko crumbs
|Mac & Cheese Monday
|$9.00
Elbow pasta | Smithwick’s beer cheese| Cheddar| Mozzarella| Fontina | Fresh Parmesan | seasoned panko crumbs