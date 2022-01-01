Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Sturgeon Bay

Go
Sturgeon Bay restaurants
Toast

Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Consumer pic

 

Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub

59 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese$15.00
bbq pulled pork | crunchy dried jalapeños | elbow pasta | smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | fontina cheese | fresh parmesan cheese | seasoned panko crumbs
Lobster Mac & Cheese$16.50
lobster mix | elbow pasta | smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | fontina cheese | fresh parmesan cheese | seasoned panko crumbs
Mac & Cheese Monday$9.00
Elbow pasta | Smithwick’s beer cheese| Cheddar| Mozzarella| Fontina | Fresh Parmesan | seasoned panko crumbs
More about Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
Waterfront Marys Bar and Grill image

 

Waterfront Marys Bar and Grill

3662 N. Duluth Avenue, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac N Cheese$5.00
Gouda Mac N Cheese$7.95
More about Waterfront Marys Bar and Grill

Map

