Sliders in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay restaurants
Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve sliders

Kitchen Barons image

 

Kitchen Barons

23 West Oak Street, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burger Sliders$8.95
Two seasoned beef sliders with lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on soft rolls. Served with waffle fries, or have it with Sweet Potato Waffle Fries for $1 more.
More about Kitchen Barons
Consumer pic

 

Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub

59 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mahi Sliders$16.00
blackened mahi | arugula | tomato | chipotle aioli | bun | tartar sauce | lemon wedge | kettle chips
Tenderloin Sliders$18.00
grilled tenderloin* | mushrooms | sautéed onions | creamy horseradish | brioche bun | kettle chips
More about Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub

Map

