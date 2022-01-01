Sliders in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve sliders
Kitchen Barons
23 West Oak Street, Sturgeon Bay
|Burger Sliders
|$8.95
Two seasoned beef sliders with lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on soft rolls. Served with waffle fries, or have it with Sweet Potato Waffle Fries for $1 more.
Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
59 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay
|Mahi Sliders
|$16.00
blackened mahi | arugula | tomato | chipotle aioli | bun | tartar sauce | lemon wedge | kettle chips
|Tenderloin Sliders
|$18.00
grilled tenderloin* | mushrooms | sautéed onions | creamy horseradish | brioche bun | kettle chips