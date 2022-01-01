Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay restaurants
Toast

Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Consumer pic

 

Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub

59 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
Waterfront Marys Bar and Grill image

 

Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill

3662 N. Duluth Avenue, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$2.00
More about Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill

