Sweet potato fries in
Sturgeon Bay
/
Sturgeon Bay
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
59 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay
No reviews yet
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
$9.00
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
More about Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill
3662 N. Duluth Avenue, Sturgeon Bay
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$2.00
More about Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill
