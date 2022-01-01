Tacos in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve tacos
More about Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
59 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay
|Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
three grilled mahi tacos | red cabbage | red onion | tomato | avocado | chipotle aioli | lemon wedge
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
three grilled jumbo shrimp tacos | black bean-corn salsa | cilantro | avocado | arugula | chipotle aioli | lemon wedge
|Lobster Tacos
|$15.00
two tacos piled with lobster mix | cilantro | tomato | mozzarella cheese | chipotle aioli | lemon wedge