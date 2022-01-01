Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Sturgeon Bay

Go
Sturgeon Bay restaurants
Toast

Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve tacos

Kitchen Barons image

 

Kitchen Barons

23 West Oak Street, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$6.00
More about Kitchen Barons
Consumer pic

 

Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub

59 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mahi Tacos$15.00
three grilled mahi tacos | red cabbage | red onion | tomato | avocado | chipotle aioli | lemon wedge
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
three grilled jumbo shrimp tacos | black bean-corn salsa | cilantro | avocado | arugula | chipotle aioli | lemon wedge
Lobster Tacos$15.00
two tacos piled with lobster mix | cilantro | tomato | mozzarella cheese | chipotle aioli | lemon wedge
More about Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Sturgeon Bay

Cake

Nachos

Wontons

Stew

Shrimp Tacos

Sliders

Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Map

More near Sturgeon Bay to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston