Sturgis restaurants you'll love

Sturgis restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sturgis

Must-try Sturgis restaurants

Loud American Roadhouse

1305 MAIN ST, Sturgis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Loud Burger$14.00
Angus ground beef topped with pepper jack, hickorysmoked bacon, grilled jalapeños, and onions
Legendary Steak Tip Dinner$19.00
A generous portion of our Legendary Steak Tips, Garlic Bacon Herb Green Beans and Smash Browns (our Ultimate Tater Tots smashed and fried to a golden brown). Substitute Walleye Tips +2
Tip the Scales$24.00
One pound of Legendary Steak Tips without the extras. Great for sharing
More about Loud American Roadhouse
Loud American Food Truck

1305 Main St, Sturgis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Carnivore$20.00
10 oz of our Legendary Steak Tips served with fries.
Tips & Chips$15.00
A lunch-sized portion of our Legendary Steak tips served with fres.
Kids Tips & Chips$9.00
A kids-sized portion of our Legendary Steak Tips served with fries.
*Ages 13 & under*
More about Loud American Food Truck
Emma's Ice Cream Emporium LLC

1063 Main Street, Sturgis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Candy$1.25
Kit Kat, Reeses peanut butter cups, Heath bars, Peanut M&M's, Hershey chocolate bar.
More about Emma's Ice Cream Emporium LLC
