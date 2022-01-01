Sturgis restaurants you'll love
Must-try Sturgis restaurants
More about Loud American Roadhouse
Loud American Roadhouse
1305 MAIN ST, Sturgis
|Popular items
|Loud Burger
|$14.00
Angus ground beef topped with pepper jack, hickorysmoked bacon, grilled jalapeños, and onions
|Legendary Steak Tip Dinner
|$19.00
A generous portion of our Legendary Steak Tips, Garlic Bacon Herb Green Beans and Smash Browns (our Ultimate Tater Tots smashed and fried to a golden brown). Substitute Walleye Tips +2
|Tip the Scales
|$24.00
One pound of Legendary Steak Tips without the extras. Great for sharing
More about Loud American Food Truck
Loud American Food Truck
1305 Main St, Sturgis
|Popular items
|The Carnivore
|$20.00
10 oz of our Legendary Steak Tips served with fries.
|Tips & Chips
|$15.00
A lunch-sized portion of our Legendary Steak tips served with fres.
|Kids Tips & Chips
|$9.00
A kids-sized portion of our Legendary Steak Tips served with fries.
*Ages 13 & under*