Sturtevant restaurants you'll love

Sturtevant restaurants
  • Sturtevant

Sturtevant's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Caterers
Caterers
Must-try Sturtevant restaurants

Consumer pic

 

911 Tacos

3049 s oaks rd, Sturtevant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Combo$15.00
3 Taco Combo served with Rice & Beans.
Taco$4.00
Single Taco served as you choose.
Quesadilla$12.00
Flour Burrito Shell filled with Oaxaca Cheese, meat. Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and avocado on side.
Blue Badger Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Blue Badger Bar & Grill

717 S Sylvania Ave, Sturtevant

Avg 3.9 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Tailgater$13.00
100% Braveheart Black Angus beef 1/2 lb. burger served on a tasty pretzel bun with our homemade bacon jam. Served with one side.
Friday's Beer Battered Cod$13.00
Friday Only! Three pieces of cod battered in Spotted Cow beer. Served with two sides and piece of O&H bread.
Honey Butter Biscuit (1)$1.00
These biscuits give plain biscuits an inferiority complex. Naturally sweetened, these biscuits are made from our signature mix. Buy them individually, 2 at a time, or even 6 at a time. It's up to you - or rather - up to your stomach.
Banner pic

 

The Dish & Blue Badger - Food Truck

717 South Sylvania Avenue, Sturtevant

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Popular items
The Tailgater$13.00
100% Braveheart Black Angus beef 1/2 lb. burger served on a tasty pretzel bun with our homemade bacon jam. Served with fries.
Horseradish Beef$10.00
Thin shaved beef, bacon, provolone and horseradish mayo on ciabatta bread. Served with fries.
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with assorted cheeses and our special seasoning. Served with homemade salsa, sour cream, diced tomatoes, & green onions.
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sturtevant

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

More near Sturtevant to explore

Kenosha

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Oak Creek

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (312 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1643 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (473 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)
