Sturtevant restaurants you'll love

911 Tacos
3049 s oaks rd, Sturtevant
|Popular items
|Taco Combo
|$15.00
3 Taco Combo served with Rice & Beans.
|Taco
|$4.00
Single Taco served as you choose.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour Burrito Shell filled with Oaxaca Cheese, meat. Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and avocado on side.
GRILL
Blue Badger Bar & Grill
717 S Sylvania Ave, Sturtevant
|Popular items
|The Tailgater
|$13.00
100% Braveheart Black Angus beef 1/2 lb. burger served on a tasty pretzel bun with our homemade bacon jam. Served with one side.
|Friday's Beer Battered Cod
|$13.00
Friday Only! Three pieces of cod battered in Spotted Cow beer. Served with two sides and piece of O&H bread.
|Honey Butter Biscuit (1)
|$1.00
These biscuits give plain biscuits an inferiority complex. Naturally sweetened, these biscuits are made from our signature mix. Buy them individually, 2 at a time, or even 6 at a time. It's up to you - or rather - up to your stomach.
The Dish & Blue Badger - Food Truck
717 South Sylvania Avenue, Sturtevant
|Popular items
|The Tailgater
|$13.00
100% Braveheart Black Angus beef 1/2 lb. burger served on a tasty pretzel bun with our homemade bacon jam. Served with fries.
|Horseradish Beef
|$10.00
Thin shaved beef, bacon, provolone and horseradish mayo on ciabatta bread. Served with fries.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with assorted cheeses and our special seasoning. Served with homemade salsa, sour cream, diced tomatoes, & green onions.