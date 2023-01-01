Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Sturtevant

Sturtevant restaurants
Sturtevant restaurants that serve mac and cheese

GRILL

Blue Badger Bar & Grill

717 S Sylvania Ave, Sturtevant

Avg 3.9 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac-N-Cheese-Small$4.00
Okay, this tasty side doesn't krunch, but it sure does pack a powerful punch. For those of you craving a little comfort food, this pasta with cheddar cheese sauce dish will make you feel like your stomach is hugging your soul.
Mac-N-Cheese$4.00
Mac-N-Cheese-Large$8.00
Okay, this tasty side doesn't krunch, but it sure does pack a powerful punch. For those of you craving a little comfort food, this pasta with cheddar cheese sauce dish will make you feel like your stomach is hugging your soul.
More about Blue Badger Bar & Grill
The Dish & Blue Badger - Food Truck

717 South Sylvania Avenue, Sturtevant

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Ultimate Mac & Cheese with BBQ Pork$10.00
Elbow macaroni tossed in a creamy four cheese sauce topped with BBQ Pork.
More about The Dish & Blue Badger - Food Truck

