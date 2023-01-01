Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Sturtevant

Sturtevant restaurants that serve quesadillas

911 Tacos

3049 s oaks rd, Sturtevant

TakeoutFast Pay
Birria Quesadilla$15.00
Flour Burrito Shell filled with Oaxaca Cheese & Braised Beef. Cilantro and Onion on side, consome.
Kids Quesadilla$4.00
Small Four shell filled with Oaxaca Cheese, folded in half.
Surf & Turf Quesadilla$15.00
Flour Burrito Shell filled with Oaxaca cheese, Grilled Shrimp & Steak. Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream on side.
Option to add veggies into quesadilla available.
The Dish & Blue Badger - Food Truck

717 South Sylvania Avenue, Sturtevant

Fast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with assorted cheeses and our special seasoning. Served with homemade salsa, sour cream, diced tomatoes, & green onions.
