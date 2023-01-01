Quesadillas in Sturtevant
Sturtevant restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about 911 Tacos
911 Tacos
3049 s oaks rd, Sturtevant
|Birria Quesadilla
|$15.00
Flour Burrito Shell filled with Oaxaca Cheese & Braised Beef. Cilantro and Onion on side, consome.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.00
Small Four shell filled with Oaxaca Cheese, folded in half.
|Surf & Turf Quesadilla
|$15.00
Flour Burrito Shell filled with Oaxaca cheese, Grilled Shrimp & Steak. Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream on side.
Option to add veggies into quesadilla available.
More about The Dish & Blue Badger - Food Truck
The Dish & Blue Badger - Food Truck
717 South Sylvania Avenue, Sturtevant
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with assorted cheeses and our special seasoning. Served with homemade salsa, sour cream, diced tomatoes, & green onions.