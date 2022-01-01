Go
STUTESY'S PUB & GRILLE

Casual and fun atmosphere. Delicious well prepared food. All provided by the best staff in the industry!

GRILL

52 Post Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Skins$9.95
Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion with Sour Cream
Cup Clam Chowder$5.75
Served with 1 westminster chowder crackers
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.95
1/2 pound charbroiled
Baked Stuffed Haddock$23.95
One Pound Steak Tips$25.95
Lightly marinated in our own sauce
Half Pound Steak Tips$18.95
Lightly marinated in our own sauce
Haddock and Chips$13.95
Haddock Chunks with Fries and Coleslaw
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$8.95
3 Sticks served with hot beer cheese
Cheeseburger$11.95
1/2 pound charbroiled
Chicken Parmesan Sub$12.99
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

52 Post Rd

Wells ME

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
