Su Casa Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
1142 E Kingsbury ST • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1142 E Kingsbury ST
Seguin TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Davila's BBQ
BBQ that is fast, casual and traditional. In business of feeding people delicious food since 1959.
Tavern on the Creek
Tavern on the Creek offers refined classic American food, with a focus on seasonality and freshness. We proudly source most of our vegetables and proteins from local farms and ranches.
The owners and staff at Tavern on the Creek look forward to welcoming you as their guest and sincerely hope you enjoy your dining experience with them.
Court Street Coffee Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Seguin Brewing Co
Family and dog friendly pizzeria and brewery. Artisan brick oven pizza with wings, salads, beer, mead, and wine.