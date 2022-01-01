Go
Toast

Su Casa Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

1142 E Kingsbury ST • $

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1142 E Kingsbury ST

Seguin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Davila's BBQ

No reviews yet

BBQ that is fast, casual and traditional. In business of feeding people delicious food since 1959.

Tavern on the Creek

No reviews yet

Tavern on the Creek offers refined classic American food, with a focus on seasonality and freshness. We proudly source most of our vegetables and proteins from local farms and ranches.
The owners and staff at Tavern on the Creek look forward to welcoming you as their guest and sincerely hope you enjoy your dining experience with them.

Court Street Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Seguin Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Family and dog friendly pizzeria and brewery. Artisan brick oven pizza with wings, salads, beer, mead, and wine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston