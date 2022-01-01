Su Casa
Buen Provecho!
30 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
30 Main St
Plymouth MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Surfside Smokehouse
http://surfsidesmokehouse.com/
Main Street Sports Bar and Grill - MA
Come in and enjoy!
Water Street Cafe Plymouth
Come in and enjoy!
Roll Street Tavern
Roll Street Tavern is the place to go when you want familiar food served in unfamiliar ways! Imagine your favorite burger/shake joint, tapas spot, pizza/sub shop, and gastro pub all rolled into your new favorite restaurant. Something for everyone, with comforting food served both indulgently and in more healthy preparations.