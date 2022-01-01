Go
Su Casa

Buen Provecho!

30 Main St • $$

Avg 4.8 (446 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Fish Taco (Cod)$6.00
tomatillo, pickled onion, baja sauce
Tempura Fried Avocado Taco$6.00
roasted jalapeno & pineapple salsa, kabayaki
Guac & Pico$12.00
homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, tortilla chips
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
flour torilla with mexican cheese
Brussels$11.00
su casa mole, cotija cheese, crispy onion
Sear Tuna Taco$7.00
avocado, fried onion, kabayaki
Street Corn$10.00
cotija cheese, lime, pepper, jalapeno aioli *GF
Burrito$10.00
rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese
Pork Belly Taco$6.00
roasted jalapeno & pineapple salsa, ginger, kabayaki
Chicken Taco$5.00
modelo braised chicken, cotija, pickled red onion, fried chili crema
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

30 Main St

Plymouth MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

