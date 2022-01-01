Go
Sub of Subs

2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103

Popular Items

Bulgogi Philly.
Premium steak marinated in bulgogi BBQ sauce. Caramelized onions topped with two types of cheese garnished with sesame seeds.
Fries.$2.79
Generous portion of fries for one.
8 Jumbo Wings.$9.99
Air chilled "Never frozen" all natural chicken wings. Always fresh and packed with flavor. A must try!
U Boat.
Our favorite is back, hickory hardwood smoked cajun style sausages, grilled with onions, mushrooms, and green peppers smothered with provolone cheese and BBQ sauce topped with or without sauerkraut your choice.
Philly Cheesesteak Torpedo.$8.80
This is a local favorite perfected over 10 years of Philly cooking experience. Premium steak with onions, green peppers, red peppers, and mushroom grilled over a hot grill. Topped with melted provolone cheese.
Tuna.
Using the freshest albacore chunked tuna and made fresh, as your order. It is topped with lettuce and tomatoes and garnished with house oil and vinegar and spices.
Club.
A trio of different meats in one sub. Ham, turkey, and fresh crispy bacon held in by slices of American cheese. This sub is topped with tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and an our oil and vinegar blend.
Italian (East Coast Style).
Inspired to bring the taste back from the tri-boroughs of NYC. It's a perfect Italian union of ham, salami, and pepperoni. The topped lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions are topped with house Italian-styled oil and vinegar.
Chicken Torpedo (Chicken Philly).$7.80
This is a local favorite perfected over 10 years of Philly cooking experience. Premium steak with onions, green peppers, red peppers, and mushroom grilled over a hot grill. Topped with melted provolone cheese.
Torpex (Spicy Buffalo Chicken).$7.80
House-made hot buffalo sauced chicken, grilled onions, and melted provolone cheese smothered in our famous tropes sauce. Just can't get this anywhere else.
Location

Duluth GA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
