Go
Toast

Sub Runners

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

901 N Salisbury Blvd • $

Avg 3.9 (337 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Sauce$0.99
Whole Steak & Cheese$12.99
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.
Combo Crinkle Fry$2.50
Combo Beach Fry$2.50
1/2 Steak & Cheese$6.99
Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.
Regular Crinkle Cut Fry$2.79
5 Wings$7.29
Jumbo Crinkle Cut Fry$3.79
10 Wings$12.99
Whole Salisbury's Original Steak & Triple Cheese$13.29
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American, Cheddar and Provolone Cheeses.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

901 N Salisbury Blvd

Salisbury MD

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roadie Joes

No reviews yet

Fresh Fun Food for your family!

Mogan's Oyster House

No reviews yet

We honor ingredients from the sea and fields at Mogans. Our philosophy is great ingredients and warm hospitality. We are a family business and we always want our guests to feel that in every experience they have in the restaurant.

The Brick Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mogan's Oyster House - Catering

No reviews yet

Let us customize your experience!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston