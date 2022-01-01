Subrageous
Home of the outrageous Cheese Steak! Enjoy a huge selection from our tasterageous menu with over 50 delicious combinations of hot and colds subs prepared fresh for you. From Turkey to Honey Mustard Chicken, we have the mouth-watering combination that's just right for you. If it's a Steak Sub you have in mind, stop in today and choose from an exciting variety including our Cheese Steak & Onions. BIGGER, FRESHER, HEALTHIER.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
5885 NW 36th Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5885 NW 36th Street
Virginia Gardens FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bryson's Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Suvi Thai & Sushi - Miami Springs
Come in and enjoy!
Prime 36 Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Icebox Cafe
Come in and enjoy!