Subrageous

Home of the outrageous Cheese Steak! Enjoy a huge selection from our tasterageous menu with over 50 delicious combinations of hot and colds subs prepared fresh for you. From Turkey to Honey Mustard Chicken, we have the mouth-watering combination that's just right for you. If it's a Steak Sub you have in mind, stop in today and choose from an exciting variety including our Cheese Steak & Onions. BIGGER, FRESHER, HEALTHIER.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

5885 NW 36th Street • $

Avg 4.5 (1560 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Salad Sub$5.50
Arizona Green Tea$2.00
Lemon Lime$2.00
Cheese Burger Sub$7.50
BBQ Pulled Pork Sub$10.00
Cheese Steak Sub$11.00
Chicken Breast Tenders$8.00
Hot Turkey Breast Sub$8.50
Omlette Subs$6.50
Hot Roast Beef Sub$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

5885 NW 36th Street

Virginia Gardens FL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

