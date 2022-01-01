Go
Toast

Unbeatable Eatables

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

3208 W. 95th Street • $

Avg 4.7 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Lay's Chips$1.75
Club Deluxe$9.99
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato - your favorite cheese!
The Club$8.99
Red Velvet$3.99
Ships Wheel
Pastrami, Salami and Provolone Cheese
Baked Bar B Que Chips$1.75
Turkey
Chicken Salad Sub
Reuben$9.99
Toasted Rye, Sauce, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Served Hot and Delicious!
Bar -B-Q Pork$7.99
Quality pork pulled apart, cooked in bbq sauce, and served on a 6" bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3208 W. 95th Street

Evergreen Park IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Black Oak Tavern

No reviews yet

FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND FUN

GG'Spot Bar and Grill Ltd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slice Factory

No reviews yet

Get FREE delivery - First FB Messenger order m.me/theslicefactory

Original Rainbow Cone - Western

No reviews yet

Life is too short to only have one flavor!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston