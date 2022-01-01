Go
We are SubUrban Bar & Kitchen. Our vision is to bring a unique touch to every guest experience through simple yet creative bites, sips & service.

PIZZA

500 NJ-10 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1103 reviews)

Popular Items

De Plain De Plain Burger$12.00
Ground Black Angus burger. Brioche roll
French Fries included
Pickleback$15.00
Pickle brined flash-fried chicken. Bourbon-garlic aioli. Bourbon-pickles. Tomato. Baby spinach. Pretzel roll. French Fries included
Lil Wing$10.00
Half-dozen crispy chicken wings. - choose flavor
Ole Softy$8.00
Three soft baked pretzel rods with side of beer cheese
Miso Honey Salmon$24.00
Grilled miso-honey salmon. Garlic smashed potato. Asparagus.
Jus' Like Momz Burger$16.00
ground black angus, port wine cheddar, 999 island-smokey campfire sauce, applewood bacon, onion frites, brioche
SBK Grill'd Cheese$17.00
Short rib. Havarti. Swiss. Cabot cheddar. Butter kissed sourdough bread. Demi-jus.
French Fries included
S.B.K. Burger$16.00
Ground Black Angus. Stout special sauce. Cabot cheddar. Applewood bacon. Onion frites. Pretzel roll , includes French fries
Mission: Impossible Burger$16.00
Grilled Impossible burger. No-’animal’ sauce. Onion frites. Caramelized onion. Lettuce. Tomato. Brioche. French Fries included
Svelte Melt Burger$15.00
Flat-grilled ground Black Angus burger. Caramelized onion. Havarti. Cabot cheddar. 999 Island Dressing. BBQ sauce. Grill kissed butter sourdough toast. French Fries included
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

500 NJ-10

Randolph NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
