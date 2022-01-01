Suburban Restaurant and Beer Garden
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
570 Wellington Square • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
570 Wellington Square
Exton PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Al pastor
Modern Mexican cuisine made from scratch in the Eagleview Town Center of Exton. Enjoy al fresco dining and fresh margaritas!
Good Life Organic Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Carmine's Parkside Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!
Montesano Brothers
Come in and enjoy!