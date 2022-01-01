Go
Toast

Succotash - National Harbor

SUCCOTASH is named after the classic dish that has been a longstanding staple of the Southern table. While many know “Succotash” when they see it, the dish has been interpreted, modified and passed from generation to generation for centuries. While Succotash between families will share similarities, each family’s recipe is deeply personal and reminiscent of those special suppers that brings kin together. Our “Succotash” is special to us and we invite you to experience the South from our point of view.

186 Waterfront St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hand-Cut French Fries$4.00
Collards, Kimchi & Country Ham$6.00
Mac N cheese$8.00
Shrimp N Grits$17.00
Royal Red Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Holy Trinity, Jalapeño Oil
Deviled Eggs$1.50
Green Tomato-Kimchi OR Bacon Jam
Fried Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Legs & Thighs, Bourbon-Maple Syrup, Pickled Okra, Aged Manchego
Smoked Chicken Wings$9.00
Topped with White BBQ Sauce, Celery Slaw
Fried Green Tomatoes$11.00
Arugula, Radishes, Buttermilk Dressing, Goat Cheese
See full menu

Location

186 Waterfront St.

National Harbor MD

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

No reviews yet

THE WALRUS in National Harbor, MD
Outdoor Patio Dining is now open!
Monday - CLOSED
Tuesday - Thursday - 2pm-9pm
Friday - Saturday - 1pm-10pm
Sunday - 2pm-9pm
First Come, first served. Reservations available via Yelp

Rosa Mexicano

No reviews yet

Rosa Mexicano is a destination born of a unique vision. In our restaurants, you’ll experience upscale dining that honors Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and the global explorations and inspirations of our founder, Josefina Howard.

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano Bar

No reviews yet

If you're seeking a unique and entertaining night of live music and a little improvisational humor - come see us at The National Harbor!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston