Succotash - National Harbor
SUCCOTASH is named after the classic dish that has been a longstanding staple of the Southern table. While many know “Succotash” when they see it, the dish has been interpreted, modified and passed from generation to generation for centuries. While Succotash between families will share similarities, each family’s recipe is deeply personal and reminiscent of those special suppers that brings kin together. Our “Succotash” is special to us and we invite you to experience the South from our point of view.
186 Waterfront St.
Popular Items
Location
186 Waterfront St.
National Harbor MD
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
THE WALRUS in National Harbor, MD
Outdoor Patio Dining is now open!
Monday - CLOSED
Tuesday - Thursday - 2pm-9pm
Friday - Saturday - 1pm-10pm
Sunday - 2pm-9pm
First Come, first served. Reservations available via Yelp
Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano is a destination born of a unique vision. In our restaurants, you’ll experience upscale dining that honors Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and the global explorations and inspirations of our founder, Josefina Howard.
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!
Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano Bar
If you're seeking a unique and entertaining night of live music and a little improvisational humor - come see us at The National Harbor!