Succotash PRIME
Thanks for choosing Succotash PRIME. A progressive perspective of classic Southern favorites. James Beard Award winner Edward Lee brings his Korean roots and Southern repertoire to a soulful Southern Steakhouse menu.
915 F St NW
Popular Items
Location
915 F St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jaleo DC
Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine. Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.
Poke Papa
Come in and enjoy!
Pi Pizzeria
Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust, whole wheat & gluten-free pizza, craft draft beer, craft cocktails & wine.
Open 7 days/week.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Vegan cheese & meat available.
Cuba Libre Washington DC
Come on in and enjoy!