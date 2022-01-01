Go
Toast

Succotash PRIME

Thanks for choosing Succotash PRIME. A progressive perspective of classic Southern favorites. James Beard Award winner Edward Lee brings his Korean roots and Southern repertoire to a soulful Southern Steakhouse menu.

915 F St NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$5.00
Crab Cake$21.00
Bibb Lettuce, Carrot Chow Chow, Remoulade, Mint Vinaigrette
Deviled Eggs Green Tomato$1.50
Sold by the each!
Weisenberger Mills Cornbread Cakes$7.00
Cornbread Crisps, Sorghum Butter, Seasonal Jam
Old Bay Mac'n'Cheese$10.00
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie$9.00
Orange Whipped Cream, Flowers
Chicken & Waffles$26.00
Legs & Thighs, Bourbon Maple Syrup, Pickled Okra Aged Manchego
Smoked Chicken Wings$13.00
Spice Rub, Celery Slaw, Alabama White BBQ Sauce
Nana's Pudding$9.00
ShrimpNGrits$27.00
Royal Red Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Holy Trinity, Jalapeño Oil
See full menu

Location

915 F St NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jaleo DC

No reviews yet

Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine. Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.

Poke Papa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pi Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust, whole wheat & gluten-free pizza, craft draft beer, craft cocktails & wine.
Open 7 days/week.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Vegan cheese & meat available.

Cuba Libre Washington DC

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston