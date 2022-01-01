SUCH-n-SUCH
Come in and enjoy!
2614 6th Ave
Popular Items
Location
2614 6th Ave
Decatur AL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
VFW Post 4190
Come in and enjoy!
Let's Do Lunch
Opened in 1988, Let's Do Lunch is a casual restaurant, located in downtown Decatur. Try our freshly baked bread, crisp salads, and homemade desserts. Local favorites include chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, cornbread salad, grape salad, broccoli salad, and strawberry pretzel salad. This is only a few of our most popular menu items. Make plans to join us for lunch!