Sucking Good Crawfish & More

Come in and enjoy the best cajun seafood the city has to offer!

SEAFOOD

19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K • $$

Avg 3 (80 reviews)

Popular Items

Crawfish Mac & Cheese Order$9.99
Dirty Rice$2.99
Dat Sauce$0.75
Louisiana Fried Catfish$4.00
Oysters (2)$4.50
Louisiana Catfish PoBoy$13.99
lettuce, tomatoes, pickles with Dat sauce or mayo
Hush puppies (4)$3.00
Shrimp (2)$3.50
Small Butter$0.75
Large Butter$2.00
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K

Katy TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
