Sudbury restaurants you'll love

Sudbury restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sudbury

Sudbury's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Sandwich
Chicken
Must-try Sudbury restaurants

Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.6 (2920 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
Chicken Wings$13.00
A pound of wings. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
Prime OBT Classic$15.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
Halfway Cafe image

 

Halfway Cafe

193 East Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Burger$13.95
Char-grilled, hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger.
Steak Tips$18.95
Fresh choice, char grilled steak tips, served with choice of two sides.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.95
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato with Honey Mustard or BBQ in a flour tortilla.
More about Halfway Cafe
Sobre Mesa Sudbury image

 

Sobre Mesa Sudbury

29 Hudson Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Slow Roasted Chicken Enchilada$12.75
Slow roasted free-range chicken, with corn, onion, black beans, cotija, jack and cheddar cheese, bathed with your choice of fragrant green or red mole.
Freshly Fried Chips
Fresh corn tortillas handcut and fried until piping hot and ultra crispy, dusted with sea salt.
Chicken Burrito$9.50
Our street cart chicken with mesa rice, our vegan black beans, house salsa, guacamole, pico de gallo, and a blend of cheddar, jack and cotija cheeses.
More about Sobre Mesa Sudbury
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

104 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.19
Cheese Breadsticks
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
More about Papa Gino's
Franco's Trattoria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Franco's Trattoria

365 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.3 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Cobb Salad$14.45
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, corn, gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, grilled chicken & Low Fat Zinfandel Vinagrette
Full Dipollo$12.95
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil with basil pesto
Single Greek$10.45
Iceberg lettuce with tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini, and Greek dressing on the side
More about Franco's Trattoria
Bullfinchs image

FRENCH FRIES

Bullfinchs

730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

Avg 4.7 (3831 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion$8.00
Slow cooked beef stock, caramelized onions, toast points, topped with melted Swiss cheese
Beet Salad$12.00
Fresh gourmet greens, crispy quinoa and goat cheese: with orange vinaigrette
Fried Goat Cheese$14.00
With rosemary and honey, served with toast points
More about Bullfinchs
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$13.95
scrambled farm egg. cheddar. black beans. guacamole. america grains. salsa verde. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
TFD Cobb$17.95
greens. bacon. apple. roasted squash golden raisin. avocado. great hill blue. hard boiled farm egg. pickled onion. candied pepita. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Benedict$12.50
toasted challah. poached farm eggs. fran's sweet tomato jam. chive hollandaise.
More about Farmers Daughter - Sudbury
New City Microcreamery - Sudbury image

 

New City Microcreamery - Sudbury

534 Boston Post Rd Bldg 2 Ste A, Sudbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about New City Microcreamery - Sudbury

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sudbury

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

