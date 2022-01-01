Sudbury American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Sudbury

Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.6 (2920 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
Chicken Wings$13.00
A pound of wings. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
Prime OBT Classic$15.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
Halfway Cafe image

 

Halfway Cafe

193 East Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Burger$13.95
Char-grilled, hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger.
Steak Tips$18.95
Fresh choice, char grilled steak tips, served with choice of two sides.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.95
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato with Honey Mustard or BBQ in a flour tortilla.
More about Halfway Cafe
Bullfinchs image

FRENCH FRIES

Bullfinchs

730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

Avg 4.7 (3831 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion$8.00
Slow cooked beef stock, caramelized onions, toast points, topped with melted Swiss cheese
Beet Salad$12.00
Fresh gourmet greens, crispy quinoa and goat cheese: with orange vinaigrette
Fried Goat Cheese$14.00
With rosemary and honey, served with toast points
More about Bullfinchs
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$13.95
scrambled farm egg. cheddar. black beans. guacamole. america grains. salsa verde. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
TFD Cobb$17.95
greens. bacon. apple. roasted squash golden raisin. avocado. great hill blue. hard boiled farm egg. pickled onion. candied pepita. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Benedict$12.50
toasted challah. poached farm eggs. fran's sweet tomato jam. chive hollandaise.
More about Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

