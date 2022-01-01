Sudbury American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Sudbury
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
|Chicken Wings
|$13.00
A pound of wings. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
|Prime OBT Classic
|$15.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese.
More about Halfway Cafe
Halfway Cafe
193 East Street, Dedham
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$13.95
Char-grilled, hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger.
|Steak Tips
|$18.95
Fresh choice, char grilled steak tips, served with choice of two sides.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato with Honey Mustard or BBQ in a flour tortilla.
More about Bullfinchs
FRENCH FRIES
Bullfinchs
730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury
|Popular items
|French Onion
|$8.00
Slow cooked beef stock, caramelized onions, toast points, topped with melted Swiss cheese
|Beet Salad
|$12.00
Fresh gourmet greens, crispy quinoa and goat cheese: with orange vinaigrette
|Fried Goat Cheese
|$14.00
With rosemary and honey, served with toast points
More about Farmers Daughter - Sudbury
Farmers Daughter - Sudbury
534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.95
scrambled farm egg. cheddar. black beans. guacamole. america grains. salsa verde. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
|TFD Cobb
|$17.95
greens. bacon. apple. roasted squash golden raisin. avocado. great hill blue. hard boiled farm egg. pickled onion. candied pepita. honey + shallot vinaigrette
|Benedict
|$12.50
toasted challah. poached farm eggs. fran's sweet tomato jam. chive hollandaise.