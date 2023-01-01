Barbacoas in Sudbury
Sudbury restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Sobre Mesa Sudbury - 29 Hudson Rd
Sobre Mesa Sudbury - 29 Hudson Rd
29 Hudson Rd, Sudbury
|Brisket Barbacoa Taco
|$25.00
slow smoked marinated brisket, cubed and crisped in its own fat then splashed with a chili garlic mojo and served with pickled onion
|Brisket Barbacoa Taco
|$25.00
slow smoked marinated brisket, cubed and crisped in its own fat then splashed with a chili garlic mojo and served with pickled onion
|Brisket Barbacoa Taco Kit
|$23.00
tossed with chilis, garlic and olive oil and agave served with shredded cabbage, sliced peppers, salsa, pico de gallo and corn tortillas