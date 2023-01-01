Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Sudbury

Go
Sudbury restaurants
Toast

Sudbury restaurants that serve barbacoas

Sobre Mesa Sudbury image

 

Sobre Mesa Sudbury - 29 Hudson Rd

29 Hudson Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Barbacoa Taco$25.00
slow smoked marinated brisket, cubed and crisped in its own fat then splashed with a chili garlic mojo and served with pickled onion
Brisket Barbacoa Taco$25.00
slow smoked marinated brisket, cubed and crisped in its own fat then splashed with a chili garlic mojo and served with pickled onion
Brisket Barbacoa Taco Kit$23.00
tossed with chilis, garlic and olive oil and agave served with shredded cabbage, sliced peppers, salsa, pico de gallo and corn tortillas
More about Sobre Mesa Sudbury - 29 Hudson Rd
Bullfinchs image

FRENCH FRIES

Bullfinchs

730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

Avg 4.7 (3831 reviews)
Takeout
beef barbacoa$38.00
slow braised tenderloin in rich chipotle sauce, served with spanish rice and black beans
More about Bullfinchs

Browse other tasty dishes in Sudbury

Carrot Cake

Cheesecake

Cannolis

Fish And Chips

Mediterranean Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Sudbury to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

No reviews yet

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (656 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1037 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1078 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (673 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston