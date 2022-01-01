Burritos in Sudbury

Go
Sudbury restaurants
Toast

Sudbury restaurants that serve burritos

Sobre Mesa Sudbury image

 

Sobre Mesa Sudbury

29 Hudson Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Empanadas del Dia (3)$14.00
Flaky pastry, slow-cooked meats, herbs, spices, and savory cheeses paired with fire-roasted green mole sauce.
Today's Empanada: Shredded pork, pinto beans, rich tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, jalapenos, a blend of cotija, cheddar & jack cheeses & house seasonings.
6 Hour Beans
Slowly simmered pinto beans cooked with rich cuts of smoky, tender pork, layered with earthy epazote, caramelized spices, chopped onion and tomato.
Chicken Burrito$9.50
Our street cart chicken with mesa rice, our vegan black beans, house salsa, guacamole, pico de gallo, and a blend of cheddar, jack and cotija cheeses.
More about Sobre Mesa Sudbury
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$13.95
scrambled farm egg. cheddar. black beans. guacamole. america grains. salsa verde. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
More about Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

Browse other tasty dishes in Sudbury

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Map

More near Sudbury to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston