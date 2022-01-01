Burritos in Sudbury
Sobre Mesa Sudbury
29 Hudson Rd, Sudbury
|Empanadas del Dia (3)
|$14.00
Flaky pastry, slow-cooked meats, herbs, spices, and savory cheeses paired with fire-roasted green mole sauce.
Today's Empanada: Shredded pork, pinto beans, rich tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, jalapenos, a blend of cotija, cheddar & jack cheeses & house seasonings.
|6 Hour Beans
Slowly simmered pinto beans cooked with rich cuts of smoky, tender pork, layered with earthy epazote, caramelized spices, chopped onion and tomato.
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.50
Our street cart chicken with mesa rice, our vegan black beans, house salsa, guacamole, pico de gallo, and a blend of cheddar, jack and cotija cheeses.