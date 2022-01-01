Chicken sandwiches in Sudbury
Sudbury restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Griled chicken, provolone, prosciutto, basil pesto aioli, fresh greens and sauteed peppers. served on a fresh Ciabatta roll.
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$13.00
Golden fried cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella and a basil peto drizzle. Served on a grilled Ciabatta roll.
Halfway Cafe
193 East Street, Dedham
|Ultimate Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Crispy fried panko chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and pub sauce.
|Nashville Sweet Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Panko fried boneless chicken on a toasted Brioche roll with mayo, American cheese,
and Sweet Carolina BBQ Sauce served with hand-cut fries
|Halfway Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Char-grilled chicken breast with American, Pub Sauce, and bacon
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Fire Dough Kitchen
730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Make It Your Own Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
roasted chicken, dried cranberries, celery, mayo, salt, pepper, mustard
Farmers Daughter - Sudbury
534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury
|Tad's Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$16.95
roasted feather brook farms chicken. greek yogurt + lemon mayo. dill. celery. pickled grapes. candied pepita. lettuce.
multigrain. choice of little leaf greens. terra chips. crispy smashed potatoes or fresh fruit