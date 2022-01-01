Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Sudbury

Sudbury restaurants
Sudbury restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.6 (2920 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Griled chicken, provolone, prosciutto, basil pesto aioli, fresh greens and sauteed peppers. served on a fresh Ciabatta roll.
Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.00
Golden fried cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella and a basil peto drizzle. Served on a grilled Ciabatta roll.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
Halfway Cafe image

 

Halfway Cafe

193 East Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ultimate Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Crispy fried panko chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and pub sauce.
Nashville Sweet Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Panko fried boneless chicken on a toasted Brioche roll with mayo, American cheese,
and Sweet Carolina BBQ Sauce served with hand-cut fries
Halfway Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Char-grilled chicken breast with American, Pub Sauce, and bacon
More about Halfway Cafe
Fire Dough Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Fire Dough Kitchen

730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

Avg 4.6 (153 reviews)
Delivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Make It Your Own Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
roasted chicken, dried cranberries, celery, mayo, salt, pepper, mustard
More about Fire Dough Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tad's Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.95
roasted feather brook farms chicken. greek yogurt + lemon mayo. dill. celery. pickled grapes. candied pepita. lettuce.
multigrain. choice of little leaf greens. terra chips. crispy smashed potatoes or fresh fruit
More about Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

