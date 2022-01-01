Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Sudbury

Sudbury restaurants
Sudbury restaurants that serve chili

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.6 (2920 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl of Tavern Chili$7.00
Made with our signature blend of ground beef, pork, beans, onions, peppers and secret spices. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream and served with pita chips.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
Halfway Cafe

193 East Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Halfway Chili$9.95
Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese, sour cream - served with tortilla chips.
More about Halfway Cafe
Sobre Mesa Sudbury

29 Hudson Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Fire Chili Salsa$2.00
It's wicked hot and wicked good. Our fire chili salsa is made in house with a blend of blistered chili peppers, tomato and garlic.
Fiery Red Chili Mahi$16.95
Roasted tomato, garlic, scallion, vinegar, lime, crunchy spiced tostada.
More about Sobre Mesa Sudbury

