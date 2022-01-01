Chili in Sudbury
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury
|Bowl of Tavern Chili
|$7.00
Made with our signature blend of ground beef, pork, beans, onions, peppers and secret spices. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream and served with pita chips.
More about Halfway Cafe
Halfway Cafe
193 East Street, Dedham
|Bowl Halfway Chili
|$9.95
Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese, sour cream - served with tortilla chips.
More about Sobre Mesa Sudbury
Sobre Mesa Sudbury
29 Hudson Rd, Sudbury
|Fire Chili Salsa
|$2.00
It's wicked hot and wicked good. Our fire chili salsa is made in house with a blend of blistered chili peppers, tomato and garlic.
|Fiery Red Chili Mahi
|$16.95
Roasted tomato, garlic, scallion, vinegar, lime, crunchy spiced tostada.