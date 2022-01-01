Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate croissants in
Sudbury
/
Sudbury
/
Chocolate Croissants
Sudbury restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
New City Microcreamery - Sudbury
534 Boston Post Rd Bldg 2 Ste A, Sudbury
No reviews yet
{P} Chocolate Almond Croissant (GENS)
$0.00
More about New City Microcreamery - Sudbury
Farmers Daughter - Sudbury
534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$4.75
More about Farmers Daughter - Sudbury
