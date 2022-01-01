Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Sudbury

Go
Sudbury restaurants
Toast

Sudbury restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Consumer pic

 

New City Microcreamery - Sudbury

534 Boston Post Rd Bldg 2 Ste A, Sudbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
{P} Chocolate Almond Croissant (GENS)$0.00
More about New City Microcreamery - Sudbury
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
More about Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

Browse other tasty dishes in Sudbury

Greek Salad

Mussels

Crispy Chicken

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Fish And Chips

Nachos

Map

More near Sudbury to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (564 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston