Chocolate mousse in
Sudbury
/
Sudbury
/
Chocolate Mousse
Sudbury restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Franco's Trattoria - Mill Village
365 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury
Avg 4.3
(374 reviews)
Chocolate Mousse
$7.25
More about Franco's Trattoria - Mill Village
FRENCH FRIES
Bullfinchs
730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury
Avg 4.7
(3831 reviews)
Chocolate Mousse
$10.00
chocolate mousse with whipped cream (gluten free)
More about Bullfinchs
